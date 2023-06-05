MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two men are behind bars for using a stolen Infiniti to ram into multiple police cars, according to Memphis Police.
On June 4, police saw a grey Infiniti G37 with a broken passenger window and no tag traveling down Hickory Hill Road.
After the Infiniti pulled into a parking lot on Hickory View Place, police put down stop sticks.
Shortly after, the Infiniti rammed into two MPD squad cars, before leaving the parking lot at a high rate of speed.
The stop sticks deflated the two driver side tires, police said.
While traveling, the Infiniti struck an unmarked police car.
Two men got out of the vehicle, later identified as Markecio Callicutt, and Jonmerquai Davenport, and ran away on foot.
According to an affidavit, Callicut was running with a handgun in his hand.
Both men were arrested after a brief footchase.
During a search, police found the Infiniti was stolen from a June 2 incident, behind the driver's seat was a large clear bag of marijuana and a digital scale with marijuana residue, and Davenport had $286 in his pocket, and police believe the money was made from illegal drug sales.
The marijuana weighed in at 201.4 grams, court records showed.
Markecio Callicutt was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault first responder, evading arrest, intentionally evading arrest, possession of marijuana with intent to manufacture or sell, possession of firearm during commission of dangerous felony, reckless driving, theft of property $10,000 - $60,000, and unlawful possession of weapon.
Jonmerquai Davenport was arrested and charged with evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or sell, and theft of property $10,000 - $60,000.
Davenport has a scheduled court date on June 6.
