MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Days after a moving truck filled with historic organ pipes was stolen from outside a Memphis church, the vehicle and organ pipes were recovered, according to the church.
The theft initially happened outside of Calvary Episcopal Church in Downtown Memphis during the late night hours of May 13 or the early morning hours of May 14.
The organ pipes had played music at Calvary Episcopal Church since 1935, but overnight they were gone.
"We pray for the return of the organ pipes," said Rev. Katherine Bush of Calvary Episcopal Church.
The church said that police found the truck in Raleigh and that most of the organ pipes were still inside.
However, 15 of the 55 crates that were loaded in the truck were still missing when police finally found the stolen van.
"We are hopeful that these missing crates will still be located but are grateful to know that due to the diligence of the organ restoration employees, the exact measurements of these pipes were recorded before being packed and can be recreated if need be," the church wrote on their website.
Those organ pipes were originally meant to be shipped to Boston for a restoration project when the truck was stolen. The church said the remaining crates will be packed on a new truck to resume their journey up North.
Scott Lane, CEO of Lane Music in Memphis, said the 15 crates that are still missing have no street value and would cost millions of dollars to replace.
"The pipe is made up of metal and all wood and they have to scale it which means make it bigger or smaller," Lane said. "So, that organ was built for that church."
