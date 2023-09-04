MEMPHIS, Tenn. - No hot water, constant calls to the Memphis Fire Department, the list of complaints keeps growing for tenants at The Venue apartments in Midtown.
This time, one tenant said there’s been no hot water for nine days.
“This building is going down south in a handbasket,” she said, asking to remain anonymous.
She added that fire alarms go off on a regular basis: “I would say on average 2-3 fire department calls because of carbon monoxide a month. It’s been every month.”
She showed text updates from the building, starting on Sunday, Aug. 27, up until late last week, that said the hope is to have the hot water back this week.
On Aug. 29, Shelby County code enforcement posted a ‘stop work’ order on the door of the complex, saying ‘electrical work on the first and 10th floors are being done without the required permits’.
The tenant said there’s also been a consistent feeling of paranoia ever since they were all evacuated due to dangerous levels of carbon monoxide back in November.
In that incident, four pets died and five people were taken to the hospital.
She said she worries about her cat: “They say pets are the first ones to go because of their size so yeah I worry about him. I’m trying to get us out.”
A month later, in December, tenants reported there was no hot water and no heat in the building as temperatures plummeted into single digits.
The tenant said she’s doing her best to leave soon before something else happens.
“This building is a death trap, I call it a death trap," she said. "If you’re fortunate to get out while you can, get out. If you can’t, try your best.”
