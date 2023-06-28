MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Congressman Steve Cohen is calling on Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to seek disaster assistance for Shelby County following the severe thunderstorms that left widespread damage across the area.
Cohen said the storms caused $25 million in damage and power outages.
Disaster assistance can be requested from the Federal Emergency Management Agency can be requested after any natural disaster causes $9.8 million or more in damage.
The 80-90 mph winds that gusted through Memphis and Shelby County left trees uprooted, entire rows of power lines toppled over and 122,000 MLGW customers without power.
Just fewer than 28,000 of those customers were still without power on Wednesday, June 28 hours before an Excessive Heat Warning went into place for Memphis and the Mid-South with temperatures expected to top 100 degrees.
Cohen said Memphis, Lights, Gas and Water suffered $11 million in damage, the City of Millington suffered $5 million in damage and the City of Bartlett had $4 million in damage done by the storm.
