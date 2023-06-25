MEMPHIS, Tenn. - As storms travel through the Mid-South, winds and rain begin to leave areas with storm damage across the city.
FOX13 are hearing reports of heavy storm damage in the Millington and Bartlett area.
In the Shady Oak's Trailer Park in Millington, storms left trees on top of trailers.
Residents reported to FOX13 that trees are blocking entrances leaving most of the park damaged.
According to the City of Lakeland, there are reports of downed lines and trees through the Memphis and Arlington area.
There are also storm damage reports in the Seed Tick and on Old Brownsville Roads.
