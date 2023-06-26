JACKSON, Miss. - Entergy Mississippi reports that its crews, contractors, tree trimmers and scouts are working to restore power to more than 25,000 customers after Sunday night’s severe weather system brought extreme lighting and winds, some over 70 mph.
This latest storm comes just days after crews completed restoration for more than 240,000 customers after a series of storms wreaked havoc on the power grid for more than a week.
A large portion of Entergy's service territory, including the Delta and Central Mississippi, has again sustained significant damage from last night’s weather.
Entergy Mississippi restored power to the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport Monday morning after a tall tree fell from outside the right of way onto a main circuit serving the airport.
As of 11:30 a.m., Entergy Mississippi has already restored power to more than 10,000 customers.
Most of the impacted customers impacted are in the Jackson, Rankin, Clinton, Madison and Vicksburg areas. Customers should be aware that severe weather continues to ripple through the region and may cause additional outages.
Entergy Mississippi’s crews, along with additional contract crews, are engaged in assessing and restoring power as quickly and safely as possible. Right after the storm passes, and when it’s safe to do so, crews assess damage to electric equipment and facilities to determine what corrective actions and repairs are needed.