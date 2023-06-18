MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Many areas in the Mid-South are suffering damage after severe storms rolled through the area.
Shelby County:
- Tree down Central and Greer
- Large tree down near Ellendale Rd
DeSoto County:
- Trees down across the road near Holly Springs Rd and Gitter Rd
- Trees and Power lines are down on West Commerce just east of Hwy 51 in Hernando
PHOTOS: Storms continue to leave damage across the Mid-South
Cross County:
- Numerous trees down blocking Co Rd 367
Fayette County:
- Tree down across Hwy 222
- Trees down across Hwy 64 in Somerville
Marshall County:
- Several Trees down throughout Holly Springs
Hernando, Miss:
- This area was the hardest hit this morning -taking a lot of structural damage from winds and trees, several power lines and trees are down. Portions of the city completely blocked off.
