MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Many areas in the Mid-South are suffering damage after severe storms rolled through the area.

Shelby County:

  • Tree down Central and Greer
  • Large tree down near Ellendale Rd

DeSoto County:

  • Trees down across the road near Holly Springs Rd and Gitter Rd
  • Trees and Power lines are down on West Commerce just east of Hwy 51 in Hernando

PHOTOS: Storms continue to leave damage across the Mid-South

Cross County:

  • Numerous trees down blocking Co Rd 367

Fayette County:

  • Tree down across Hwy 222
  • Trees down across Hwy 64 in Somerville

Marshall County:

  • Several Trees down throughout Holly Springs

Hernando, Miss:

  • This area was the hardest hit this morning -taking a lot of structural damage from winds and trees, several power lines and trees are down. Portions of the city completely blocked off.
