OXFORD, Miss. - A severe line of thunderstorms late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning left damage across Oxford, Mississippi.
Oxford Emergency Management said that several trees were knocked down around the city and that several roads were obstructed.
Trees fell onto cars, covered roads and quarter-sized hail poured down on Memphis after another round of strong storms blew through Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday night, a damaging line of storms blew through Oxford, Mississippi, taking down trees in its wake.
Photos shared by the agency showed a tree on top of a truck, another entire tree laying across a road and a tree knocked down in the yard of a home.
Drivers were urged to proceed with caution when traveling down North Lamar Blvd, in particular, as crews worked to restore the area.
The Lafayette County Sheriff's Department said that Highway 331, CR 358 near Highway 328 and part of Highway 30 were shut down for a time Thursday morning due to weather damage.
The sheriff's department also reported serious crashes at Highway 30 and CR 225 and Highway 30 near CR 421.
