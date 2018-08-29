STREAMING FOX13: How to watch Memphis news through streaming services

Live, local newscasts from FOX13 are available on streaming devices – such as Amazon Fire, Apple TV, and Roku. You can watch this on your device by searching for “FOX13 Memphis” in the app store.
Don't have a streaming device? You can also watch live on the FOX13 Memphis news app and our website, fox13memphis.com.
See specific instructions for how to download our apps/channels below.
Amazon (FireTV/Stick)
- Go to the Home screen.
- In the menu on the left, scroll down to Apps and click on Apps.
- Scroll down to Categories
- Move your cursor right until you get to News and click on it
- Scroll right until you see FOX13 Memphis. Click it and add to home screen.
Roku TV
- Go to the Home Screen
- In the menu on the left, scroll down to “Search”
- Search for “FOX13 Memphis”
- Click on “FOX13 Memphis” when it appears on the right
- Click on “Add Channel”
- Click on “Go to Channel”
AppleTV
- On the home screen, scroll down and click on the magnifying glass
- At the top of the screen, search for FOX13 Memphis
- Click on the FOX13 Memphis app icon and then click install
- Note: This app is currently only a livestreaming app. We will add more functionality soon
