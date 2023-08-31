MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The interest on federal student loans will begin growing again Friday after a three-year pause.
Then, borrowers must start paying their student loans again Oct. 1.
“I’m just trying to figure it out,” said Ethan Reichle, who graduates in May with his doctorate in Physical Therapy. “I’m not necessarily anxious, but just focused on trying to figure out how I'll make those payments after.”
University of Memphis professor Elena Delavega worries that Memphis borrowers will lose their cars or homes because they’ll have to start making student loan payments again.
“People in poverty will not actually be able to join the middle class,” she said. “We're denying people the opportunity to be highly educated because we're having such huge barriers.”
Travis Moody, the CEO of ForwardMemphis.com, recommends that borrowers research which payment plan will get them the greatest savings.
“This is a time to look at our budget, to think about how we can create some room for this unexpected cost,” Moody told FOX13.
If you’d like to look up what your payments could be under President Joe Biden’s income-driven repayment plan, visit StudentAid.gov and select “I want to find the best student loan repayment strategy.”
FOX13 ran the numbers of a University of Memphis grad who majored in education, borrowing a total of $26,750. If that teacher has a salary today of $45,000, she could pay $102 a month for 15 years, according to this calculator.
Moody predicts that the payment re-start will absolutely impact the Memphis economy.
“People are paying you know, 10% or 15% of their income in some cases,” he said. “So that impacts money that could have been going to goods and services in the Memphis area.”
