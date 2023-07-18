MISSISSIPPI - Been looking to get a message out to other drivers? Here's your sign.
The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is urging motorists to submit clever or punny messages for their Mississippi DMS boards that hang over interstates and highways.
It's part of MDOT's annual Safety Message Contest.
Some of the previous driver-messages that MDOT has displayed said things like "You can be a Mississippi AllStar by Driving Safely", "Teamwork makes the merge work" and "Texting and Driving? Say it: I'm the problem. It's me".
The contest runs from July 17 through July 31.
“MDOT’s main focus is safety; we want everyone, the traveling public and our roadside workers, to make it where they’re going every day,” said Brad White MDOT Executive Director. “These messages you see along the roadways help remind drivers of easy ways to increase their safety when behind the wheel.”
There's no limit on the number of messages you can submit and MDOT encouraged participants to reference pop culture and current events in their messages as long as those messages relate to traffic safety.
MDOT particularly encourages drivers submitting messages to focus on speeding, distracted driving/texting and driving, seat belt safety, sober driving, work zone safety, turn signals and blinkers and left lane driving etiquette.
Signs can only accommodate three lines and 21 characters per line, including spaces.
Hashtags, phone numbers, emojis and website addresses are not allowed, MDOT said.
MDOT said that those wishing to submit messages should follow the Mississippi Department of Transportation on its social media platforms for instructions on how to submit their messages.
