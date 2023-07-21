SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - As most of the Mid-South is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch, more than 70,000 customers of Memphis Light, Gas and Water were without power early Friday afternoon.
In a statement, MLGW president and CEO Doug McGowen said "substantial restoration" isn't expected until after Sunday. Read his full statement below:
"At 1PM we had worked outages down to 14,000 from the 24,000 I reported this morning. The recent storm that rolled through brought winds in excess of 75MPH and caused another 60,000 customers to lose power, bringing recent peak to 74,000. Right now we stand at approximately 70k out of power.
Crews will attack outages that get the most customers back on as quickly as possible. We will do our best to also focus some crews on restoring customers who have been off since Tuesday evening.
I do not yet have an updated day and time for substantial restoration, but it it will certainly extend past my original Sunday estimate."
In news release Friday afternoon, MLGW said at 5 p.m. that crews were expected to work on restoration through the weekend. There were 98 repair crews, 89 tree crews, 23 troubleshooters and 34 damage assessment teams identifying damage and repairing the system.
MLGW ask customers to call the company about power outages.
As of 5:07 p.m., 73,295 MLGW customers were without power due to 1,972 outages.
As of 3:55 p.m., 74,252 MLGW customers were without power due to 1,946 outages.
As of 2:39 p.m., 71,016 MLGW customers were without power due to 1,818 outages.
As of 2:28 p.m., 70,416 MLGW customers were without power due to 1,737 outages. The most affected areas included Bartlett, Germantown and South Memphis.
As of 2:14 p.m., 67,328 MLGW customers were without power due to 1,650 outages.
As of 2:06 p.m., 62,630 MLGW customers were without power due to 1,451 outages.
In just minutes, the number of power outages for MLGW customers jumped to 56,377 due to 1,341 outages as of 1:58 p.m., according to MLGW.
As of 1:52 p.m., 38,119 MLGW customers were in the dark due to 997 outages, according to the utility company's outage map.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Below is a previous version of the story:
--
MLGW said on Tuesday night that the Tennessee Valley Authority's system that supplies power to the utility company was struck by lightning as well as some of MLGW substations.
The impact caused what Memphis Light, Gas and Water called a "large" number of power outages across Memphis.
As of 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, 17,276 customers are in the dark due to 813 outages, according to the MLGW outage map. Previously, more than 100,000 people were without power.
In an update just after 10:30 a.m., MLGW said that it had restored power to 107,000 customers.
According to MLGW, the severe storm that took place Tuesday caused 141,000 power outages. This ranked as the seventh largest outage in MLGW history.
The largest power outage in MLGW history was caused by Hurricane Elvis, with 339,000 outages.
The utility company reported 96 repair crews, 89 tree crews, 23 troubleshooters and 20 damage assessment teams as part of the restoration efforts.
The utility company said there were downed powerlines, poles and trees causing many of the outages following Tuesday's storms.
MLGW said Tuesday evening that it activated its emergency operations center to work toward full power restoration.
The company also said that crews will focus on large custer outages near I-240, and then will focus on the smaller outages that should take 'several days'.
Customers are asked to report outages on their MLGW account or call 544-6500.
Call 528-4465 to report downed lines and other emergencies.
