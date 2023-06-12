MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Stormy weather that made its way through the Mid-South Sunday night caused power outages and trees down in some areas in Shelby County.
MLGW indicates that are 91 customers with power outages, affecting 7,977 customers, early morning Monday, June 12.
A map on MLGW's website shows a significant amount of power losses are in the Cordova area, both an area north of Walnut Grove Road up to Dexter Road, and also south of Walnut Grove down to the City of Germantown's southern boundary with the City of Memphis.
