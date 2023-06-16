WATCH: Sunshine, warm temps before possible severe storms move in the Mid-South this weekend

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Lafayette, Panola, Pontotoc and Union Counties until 12 midnight.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight, mainly before midnight.

Tomorrow will be sunnier and hotter.

Showers and storms with a Level 1 and 2 out of 5 severe weather threat Father's Day, Sunday.

Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South

Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Overnight lows near 70 degrees.

Saturday: Partly sunny and hot with a slight chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs near 90 degrees. Heat indices in the low and mid-90s.

Father's Day on Sunday: Strong to severe thunderstorms possible during the day. Highs in the low 90s. Round 1 of storms in the morning and midday. Round 2 in the late afternoon and evening.

Juneteenth on Monday: Partly sunny and hot with scattered showers. Highs near 90 degrees.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms. Highs in the middle 80s.

Summer begins with the summer solstice at 9:58 a.m. Wednesday.

