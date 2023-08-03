MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Retired NFL player and broadcast analyst Keith Jackson will serve as the special guest speaker during the 34th Southern Heritage Classic Coaches Luncheon presented by FedEx on Sept. 8th.
The luncheon will take place at noon in the Renasant Convention Center in Downtown Memphis.
Southern Heritage Classic's Fred Jones, believes that Jackson is the perfect selection for this year’s luncheon. “We are excited to have a man of his stature and accomplishments speak during the Classic Coaches Luncheon. Like our previous speakers, Keith Jackson has had a career that exudes hard work, dedication, and excellence,” he said.
A native of Little Rock, Ark., Jackson was drafted n 1988 by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL.
During Jackson’s first season in the NFL, he was the NFC Offensive Rookie of the Year and the only first-year player to be selected by the NFL for the Pro Bowl.
In his nine seasons, Keith was selected to the NFL Pro Bowl six times and is a three-time All-Pro.
In his final season, Keith assisted the Packers to a 16-3 record and a win in Super Bowl XXXI.
After retiring from the NFL in 1997, Jackson combined his communications degree and professional playing experience to become a broadcast analyst.
In 1992, Jackson’s started a non-profit helping at-risk youth became a reality with the incorporation of a non-profit called Positive Atmosphere Reaches Kids P.A.R.K. He serves as president of the Postivie P.A.R.K. Inc. Board of Directors.
The Classic Coaches Luncheon is held annually to celebrate the Southern Heritage Classic Football Game, the competing schools, and their head coaches.
The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will play against Tennessee State University on Sept. 9th at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.
Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com.
