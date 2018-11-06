0 Super PACs flooding money into campaigns for Tennessee's open U.S. Senate seat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The countdown to the 2018 mid-term elections is on and both campaigns for Tennessee's open Senate seat are seeing an influx of cash.

Outside groups are dumping millions into one of the tightest races this election cycle, and both parties say the road to victory runs through Memphis.

“Memphis is crucial. We need every single Republican vote we can get in Memphis and Shelby County,” said Garren Shipley with the Republican National Committee.

Shipley said this year, Tennessee is more like a swing state than ever before.

He couldn’t say how much money the RNC is spending in Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn’s campaign, but he said they’re doing whatever it takes to maintain Republican control in the U.S. Senate.

“The level of commitment you see from the Republican National Committee to Tennessee this time is very close, if not more, than the commitment we would make during a presidential cycle and that speaks to how critical this seat is,” said Shipley.

Meanwhile, Democrats are pushing for a blue wave and they’re hoping former Governor Phil Bredesen can turn the tide in the Senate.

“Very divided U.S. Senate and Phil Bredesen can come on in, he has the respect of so many Tennesseans and he could go to Washington and he can be a moderating voice, be a pragmatic voice,” said Mary Mancini, Chair for the Tennessee Democratic Party.

After crunching numbers from the Center for Responsible Politics, FOX13 found dozens of Super PACs, both conservative and liberal, that shelled out more than $41 million in campaign ads for this one race.

“Nobody likes them but unfortunately, they work and until they stop working, outside groups are going to continue to use them,” said Shipley.

A conservative Super PAC called the “Senate Leadership Fund” contributed the most with nearly $14 million alone.

The RNC believes this increase in outside spending speaks to the high stakes in this race but Democrats say it’s time for campaign finance reform.

“I think there is too much money that is spend on not discussing the issues, right and discussing everything but the issues and that needs to change as well,” said Mancini.

