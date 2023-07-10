MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Tennessee Supreme Court denied Jessie Dotson's appeal for post-conviction relief on Monday, July 10, 2023.
Dotson was sentenced to death after he killed six people, including his two young nephews.
Dotson appealed for post-conviction relief on the grounds of ineffective assistance of the council.
He also requested that funds for witnesses to assist in proving his claims of ineffective assistance of the council.
After review of this appeal, the Tennessee Supreme Court denied Dotson's request.
The original version of the story on April 5, 2023, is below:
It was one of the most shocking crimes in Memphis history.
It’s been 15 years since Jessie Dotson killed six people, including his two young nephews, at a home on Lester Street.
Dotson was sentenced to death.
But his case was back in court Wednesday.
“Criminal defendants are constitutionally entitled to expert assistance at their trial,” said Courtney Lee, an attorney for state.
But Dotson's attorneys argued he was denied that right.
Dotson was convicted of murdering four adults and two children on Lester Street in March 2008.
After receiving six death penalty sentences, Dotson is fighting for his life.
“His life is at stake in this proceeding,” said Andrew Harris, one of Dotson’s attorneys.
Dotson received post-conviction relief and the Tennessee Office of the Post-Conviction Defender (OPCD) was appointed to represent him.
The OCPD filed motions to get money to pay for an expert to show Dotson suffers from mental illness.
At first, the post-conviction court approved the funds, but the expert assistance was later denied by the director of Administrative Office of the Courts and the Chief Justice.
“There had already been $25,000 authorized and granted in this case. These requests took the amount above the cap and above the hourly cap in the case of the first request,” said Hon. Sarah Campbell, a Tennessee Supreme Court Justice.
Dotson's attorney, Andrew Harris, argued Dotson’s constitutional rights were violated and an expert was necessary to prove his innocence.
“Without allowing the present expert assistance, he could very well be executed as a result without having a chance to present evidence that the court found,” said Harris.
The State Court of Appeals denied Dotson's appeal last year.
No word when the Supreme Court will issue a ruling.
