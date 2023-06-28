LAKELAND, Tenn. - Shelby County Sherriff's Officers (SCSO) arrested a suspect after a barricade situation at a motel in Lakeland.
It happened on Wednesday around 11 a.m. when officers attempted to serve a felony warrant to the suspect, SCSO said.
The suspect, possibly armed, barricaded inside of the motel room, SCSO said.
Negotiators and the SWAT made the scene, and the suspect surrendered at 2:15 p.m.
The suspect was taken into custody, SCSO said.
