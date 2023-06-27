MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are seeking the public's help for information after a woman was walking in the road and was hit by a vehicle.
On June 26 at approximately 10 p.m., police heard reports of a pedestrian hit by a car near I-240 and Norris Road.
When officers arrived, they found a woman who told them she was walking in the left southbound lane of I-240, when she was struck by a vehicle also heading southbound.
The vehicle continued southbound without rendering help, according to police.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH).
You can also submit your tip at crimestopmem.org.
If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive cash from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.
