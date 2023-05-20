MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people were seriously hurt after a crash near the Memphis International Airport on Friday night, police said.
According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at Shelby Drive and Chevron Road. The crash was reported just after 9:30 p.m., on May 19.
The two people injured transported from the scene in critical condition, police said.
The driver of one of the involved vehicles fled the scene on foot, and has not been found, as of 5:50 a.m., on May 20.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Unlucky Class of ‘13: Overton High School reunion in jeopardy after money 'mishandled'
- Beloved 'Watermelon Man' vendor fighting for life after being robbed, shot
- Kia & Hyundai drivers eligible for payouts after $200 million settlement
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives