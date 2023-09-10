COLLIERVILLE Tenn. - An Olive Branch, Miss., man is being held in connection with a deadly shooting in Collierville, law enforcement officials said.
Eric Otten, 52, is in custody after his wife, Jenni Otten, was found dead and a man was seriously injured during a shooting in Collierville, Collierville Police Department (CPD) said.
Otten has been charged with first-degree murder and criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder, CPD announced in press conference Monday.
Officers said the shooting appeared to be a domestic situation.
The injured man remains in critical condition at Regional One, officials say.
CPD responded to a shooting call in the area of Fulford Way just before 5:43 p.m., police said.
According to CPD, the suspect fled the scene before getting captured a day after the incident in Williamson County, Texas.
He is remaining there until extradition can be determined, authorities say.
Officers with the US Marshalls, FBI, DeSoto County Sheriff's Department, Southaven Police Department, Olive Branch Police Department, Missouri Highway Patrol, Texas Department of Public Safety and Williamson County Sheriff's Office all worked on the case.
