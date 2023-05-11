Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL CRITTENDEN AND SOUTHWESTERN SHELBY COUNTIES... At 414 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Downtown Memphis, or near West Memphis, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Bartlett, Southaven, West Memphis, Marion, T O Fuller State Park, Memphis, Sunset, Jericho, Southwest Memphis, Downtown Memphis, Whitehaven, Frayser, Midtown Memphis, Mound City, Gammon, Amanea, Wyandoke, St Clair, Harvard and Presidents Island. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING... The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued an Airport Weather Warning for... Memphis International Airport /MEM/. The following weather hazards are expected: A strong thunderstorm will affect the Memphis International Airport. The Memphis International Airport is in the path of the thunderstorm and should prepare for wind gusts of 40 knots or higher as the thunderstorm moves over. LAT...LON 3504 8998 3503 8998 3503 8997 3504 8997