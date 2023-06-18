Covington police car

COVINGTON, Tenn. - A man is on the run after a domestic violence incident, according to Covington Police.

Police went to an address on S College Street.

Once officers arrived, a man ran away on foot heading toward Douglas and Ash Street.

The man is possibly armed with a handgun, police said.

Corey Brown

Police are looking to speak to Corey Brown.

It is not clear at this time if Brown is the suspect, or a person of interest.

Contact police at 901-475-4300 if seen in the area and do not approach. 

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        More News