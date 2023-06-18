COVINGTON, Tenn. - A man is on the run after a domestic violence incident, according to Covington Police.
Police went to an address on S College Street.
Once officers arrived, a man ran away on foot heading toward Douglas and Ash Street.
The man is possibly armed with a handgun, police said.
Police are looking to speak to Corey Brown.
It is not clear at this time if Brown is the suspect, or a person of interest.
Contact police at 901-475-4300 if seen in the area and do not approach.
