COVINGTON, Tenn. - Authorities are still searching for two suspects out of five who are responsible for breaking into a Covington liquor store and leading police on a high speed chase, officers said.
The Covington Police Department (CPD) were called to a smash-and-grab at a liquor store around 2:30 a.m. early Saturday morning on 951 Highway 51.
Officers found that the front door of the liquor had been broken out. When officers went inside the building, they saw that merchandise were gone but did not find any suspects.
Detectives in the Criminal Investigation Division responded and began processing the crime scene and gathering evidence in the burglary.
When management arrived on the scene, they gave officers surveillance video which showed five suspects dressed in all black clothing enter through the smashed front door glass which was shattered with a sledge hammer around 2:29 a.m.
The thieves brought out liquor bottles and put them into two different cars.
A Brighton Police Department officer had left E911 Center Dispatch in Covington and saw two dark colored cars speeding south on Highway 51 in Covington.
The officer began notifying other officers to assist and initiated a traffic stop on Highway 51 near BCI Company, however, the cars refused to stop. Munford Police Department joined the pursuit south through the Crosstown area.
Tipton County Sheriff’s Office deputies put down a “spike strip” near Quality Tire on Highway 51 at Quinton Drive which stopped one of the two cars immediately and the second vehicle continued south on Highway 51.
Two men in the first stopped car ran away from the scene and officers were not able to find them in the area.
The two men were last seen wearing gray sweatpants, black hoodie and brown sandals and black pants, black hoodie and black shoes. Both appear to be of a slender build, approximately 5’8” to 5’10”, and unknown if armed with any weapons.
The second car continued on Highway 51 with flat tires until the driver rammed two police cars from Brighton and Munford Police Department.
Officers on scene took three of the five thieves into custody. The suspects were identified as Deavonte’ Johnson, 20, of Blairmore Avenue in Memphis, Kameron Townsend, 18, of Tulane Road in Memphis, and Quintaurus Sims, 20, of Baltimore Street in Memphis.
The trio were transported to the Tipton County jail and will remain in custody until their arraignment in Tipton County General Sessions Court.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) responded to assist at the scenes and investigated the crashes for all of the responding agencies.
CPD detectives responded to the traffic scenes and confirmed both vehicles were reported stolen from Memphis. The vehicles were confirmed to be a blue 2007 Infiniti G35 and a maroon 2008 Infiniti EX3.
In one of the cars a stolen Glock handgun which was loaded with an extended magazine and a “Glock switch” was found. The switch is used to convert a weapon into an illegal fully automatic machinegun.
In both cars there were multiple cases and bottles of assorted liquor from the burglary. The liquor, handgun, sledgehammer, backpacks and clothing were collected as evidence and the vehicles were towed for processing and Memphis Police Department (MPD) authorities.
Thankfully, no officers were injured during the pursuit.
