MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police is seeking the public's help for information on a shooting in Whitehaven late Friday night.

On June 2 at approximately 11:47 p.m., MPD went to the scene of a shooting on Millstream Drive.

When officers arrived, they found four people on the ground shot.

Three of the victims were taken to Regional One in non-critical condition, and the fourth victim refused treatment, police said.

According to police, there was at least one shooter, and the suspects were in a black Dodge Charger being trailed by a gray Dodge Charger.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH).

