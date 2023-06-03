MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police is seeking the public's help for information on a shooting in Whitehaven late Friday night.
On June 2 at approximately 11:47 p.m., MPD went to the scene of a shooting on Millstream Drive.
When officers arrived, they found four people on the ground shot.
Three of the victims were taken to Regional One in non-critical condition, and the fourth victim refused treatment, police said.
According to police, there was at least one shooter, and the suspects were in a black Dodge Charger being trailed by a gray Dodge Charger.
If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH).
