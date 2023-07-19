MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are seeking the public's help for information on six men who climbed a fence and fired multiple gunshots at cars.
On July 7 at approximately 4 a.m., surveillance footage captured six men climbing a business fence on Brooks Road, off Springbrook Avenue.
After climbing the fence, some of the suspects landed on the bed of a pickup truck before the group jumped back over the fence and got into a dark-colored Chevy pickup truck, police said.
Police also said that as the suspects drove off, several gunshots were fired into the parking lot, striking two cars.
No arrests have been made, as this is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH).
