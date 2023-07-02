MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are seeking the public's help for information on three suspects who stole two cars, then later crashed into a business, according to police.
On June 29, at approximately 3:57 a.m., police went to the scene of a burglary at a dealership on Summer Avenue, off Eastern Drive.
When officers arrived, they were told that three men had stolen two Hyundai Elantras.
According to MPD, later at 4:40 a.m., one of the stolen Hyundais crashed into the LOL Smoke Shop, where cash and merchandise were taken, before the group drove off in the other Hyundai.
One of the suspects was wearing a black “Cookie” brand hoodie, police said.
At this time, no arrest has been made, as this is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH).
You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org.
If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive cash from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.
