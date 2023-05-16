MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A group of suspects are wanted for breaking into a liquor store, and stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of alcohol.
On May 15 at approximately 2:35 a.m., 6 to 9 suspects arrived at Caesar's Wine and Liquor.
The group arrived in three separate vehicles, a stolen Nissan Maxima with TN tag MHB6766, a blue Dodge Charger with no tag, and a white Infiniti Convertible with no tag, police said.
After arriving, one suspect used a sledgehammer to break the front window.
Once suspects were inside, numerous bottles were taken, and a display of expensive liquor was knocked over.
The value of stolen and damaged property was over $30,000, police said.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH).
You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org.
If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive cash from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.
This is not the first time thieves broke into a Memphis liquor store.
RELATED: Thirsty thieves steal over $7,000 worth of alcohol from Memphis store, police say
Ten people smashed their way into a liquor store and made off with more than $7,000 worth of alcohol, according to Memphis Police.
Police said the burglary happened at Charlies Wine and Spirits on Kirby Whitten Road around 2 a.m. on July 12, 2022.
According to police, the thieves used a sledgehammer to smash in the stores front window.
The burglars made off with about $7,500 worth of stolen liquor, police said, taking off in a four-door car and a white Infiniti.
RELATED: 4 wanted in burglaries of Memphis liquor store, gas station, police say
Four people are wanted after they stole more than $10,000 in items from a Memphis gas station before breaking into a liquor store minutes later and stealing cases of alcohol, police said.
According to the Memphis Police Department, one of the four burglars is seen in surveillance using a sledgehammer to break into Gordons Liquor store on Prescott Road. They stole multiple cases of alcohol before fleeing in two different black Infiniti cars.
The burglary was reported about 12:50 a.m. on December 11, 2022.
Police said that about 30 minutes earlier, the same four burglars broke into a BP gas station on Watkins Street and stole more than $10,000 in items.
SEE MORE: Four burglars use sledgehammer to break into Memphis liquor store, steal alcohol, police say
According to the Memphis Police Department, the burglary happened on December 17, 2022 just after 1 a.m., at DeSoto Liquors on Waring Road.
Surveillance footage showed four men went inside the store after using a sledgehammer to steal several alcohol products, police said.
Police said that all four had their faces covered.
The burglars left in a newer model of a gray four-door Infiniti, police said.
SEE MORE: Suspects use sledgehammer to break into liquor store, steal $4K of alcohol, police say
On Jan. 11, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a burglary at Lenos Liquor Store on Sycamore View.
Surveillance footage captured four people exiting a gray/silver Infiniti, and one of the suspects used a sledgehammer to break the door down.
The suspects stole various bottles of liquor.
The value of the stolen merchandise was approximately $3,000-$4,000, police said.
Police also said, that one of the suspects was wearing a bright orange hat with DENVER in white letters on the front.
RELATED: 6 burglars use sledgehammer to break into liquor store, steal alcohol, MPD says
On Jan. 15 at approximately 3 a.m., two vehicles, a 2008 Infiniti G35, and a 2014 Infiniti QX70, pulled into the One Stop Shop on Jackson Avenue.
Three people from each vehicle stepped out and used a sledgehammer to break in, police said.
The suspects took an unknown amount of alcohol, before fleeing the scene.