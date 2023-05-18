MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police is asking the public's help for information on two armed robberies, that took place within minutes of each other.
On May 14 at approximately 4:40 p.m., Memphis Police received information about a robbery on Russwood Road, off Jamaica Drive.
A man was standing in the driveway, when three men exited a stolen silver 4-door G37 Infiniti with black rims and AR tag DV58487, and ran towards him armed with guns.
The three suspects took several items, before running back into the Infiniti, and driving off onto Jamaica Drive, police said.
Later at 4:55 p.m., Memphis Police received reports of another robbery, this time 5 minutes away on Duke Road.
The same suspects got out of the Infiniti.
One of the suspects pointed a gun at the victims, while the other suspects patted the victims down.
Before leaving the scene in the Infiniti, the suspects fired two gunshots into the residence, police said.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH).
You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org
If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive cash from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 2 students dead, another hospitalized after possible drug overdoses at Fayette-Ware High, officials say
- Proposed gun ordinances by Memphis City Council could contradict state laws
- YouTube sends gun videos to 9-year-olds: ‘It’s not the kids. It’s the algorithms,’ study finds
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives