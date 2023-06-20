MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Vehicular traffic at Memphis International Airport was shut down due to the report of a "suspicious package" on Tuesday, officials said.
According to airport officials, Memphis Airport Police was alerted just before 11:50 a.m. Tuesday by Delta Air Lines about a suspicious package.
The Memphis Police Department responded and immediately secured the area.
All outbound vehicle traffic from parking garages and exit lanes at the airport was stopped where package was located.
Traffic resumed and the facility was reopened at 1:48 p.m. after the package was found to not contain any explosives, officials said.
FOX13 has a crew headed to the airport to find out more.
