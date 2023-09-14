LAKELAND, Tenn. - A car plowed into a phone store Thursday afternoon in Lakeland.
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said the crash happened around 2:45 p.m. at 8950 Highway 64.
FOX13 crews obtained a picture of a red van inside the building after it smashed through the front door.
SCSO said that no injuries were reported.
