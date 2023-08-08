MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Sylvester Ford, a TSSAA Hall of Fame coach who guided the Fairley High boys' basketball team to a state title during his 25-year tenure, died Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, officials confirmed.
He was 86.
Ford, also known as "Big Time," was considered a coaching legend in the Whitehaven community. He attended Manassas High School, which was where he got his nickname.
After graduation, Ford began his coaching career at Oak Haven High School.
When Ford got to his third coaching job at Tech High School, his name as "Big Time" really became exactly who he was.
Many described him as a light that lit up every room he walked into.
He was not only a basketball coach but also a teacher.
Ford tallied 687 wins in all of his 40 years as a head coach in the Memphis area.
He coached at Fairley from 1987-2012, highlighted by guiding the Bulldogs to the TSSAA Class AAA state title in 1993 with a 31-1.
Fairley High School released a statement following Coach Ford's death, calling him an icon both on and off the court.
"It is with profound sadness that the Fairley High School family mourns the passing of beloved legendary Coach Sylvester Ford," said Principal Julius Blackburn. "An icon in both our school and the broader Memphis community, Coach Ford was more than just a basketball coach; he was a mentor, a guiding light, and a steadfast pillar of our school. His teachings extended beyond the court, instilling generations with values of teamwork, discipline, and perseverance. Our gymnasium that stands in his name is a testament to his enduring legacy. As we grieve this immense loss, we also celebrate his unforgettable mark on countless lives. Fairley High School will forever cherish his contributions and deeply miss his presence. His spirit lives on in the hearts of all he touched. Let's keep his loved ones in our thoughts during this difficult time.".
In 2014, Fairley named its gym in Ford's honor.
Ford was also inducted into the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association's Hall of Fame in 2017.
TSSAA issued the following statement:
"TSSAA is saddened to hear of the passing of Coach Sylvester Ford. A 2017 TSSAA Hall of Fame inductee, Coach Ford dedicated over 40 years to education and coaching student-athletes. The impact he had on so many young people is extraordinary. Our sincerest condolences go out to his family and all those affected by the loss of Coach Ford. He will be deeply missed."
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Should you travel for cheaper gas?
- City Council releases list of most dangerous intersections in Memphis
- Thomas Tuggle in lead over Michael Lee to become next DeSoto County Sheriff, unofficial results say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives