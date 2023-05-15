MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Students may be looking forward to a few days from now when the current school year is finished, but parents, on the other hand, may be worried about too much free time for them.
There are, however, constructive activities designed for children over the next two-and-a-half months, and some of them free of charge for children to participate.
From programs at libraries, community centers, churches and business, opportunities are available.
One business where high school students can enjoy free membership, even has an incentive whereas students may be entered for scholarships and schools may be eligible for a $10,000 grant.
For more information on Summer in Memphis, visit here.
