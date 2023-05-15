Memphis, TN – As the school year winds down, Mid-South parents are planning summer activities to keep their kids busy. Peggy Askew, a retired teacher, told FOX13 she always kept her daughter active during the summer.
“She was involved in summer camps and different sports activities and different band activities,” said Askew. “They need a break, but they also need to be active both mentally and physically.”
There are a lot of options across the Mid-South to keep kids busy. The City of Memphis offers several different camps that are free. There are also city pools, splash pads, and access to public libraries. Memphis Shelby County Schools also plans to hold summer camps this year for students. Jason Weiskopf, who has nieces and nephews he helps keep busy during the summer, told FOX13 he takes his nieces and nephews outdoors during the summer.
“Pool, swimming. We’re going to parks a lot, coming to the gym,” said Weiskopf.
Planet Fitness is also offering a program for high school teenagers. Their High School Summer Program is underway right now and runs through August 31st. It allows teenagers ages 14-19 to work out at any Planet Fitness for free for the summer. Shelbi Seward, District Manager for Planet Fitness, told FOX13 there’s no set activity for teens.
“Whatever fits best for them. They can come in and work out at their own leisure,” said Seward.
Parents do not need to be at the gym to supervise their teenager but, Seward said teens under 18 have to have their parents register them for the program because they have to sign a waiver.
“After they register, their parents don’t have to be with them,” said Seward.
During the summertime when school is out, Seward told FOX13 it’s important for students to stay active.
“Getting in while they’re not in school, while their sports maybe not going through right now, getting in here and being active is just going to support their overall mental and physical health,” said Seward.
For more information on Summer in Memphis, visit here.
If you want to register your teen for the High School Summer Program with Planet Fitness, you can go do so here.
