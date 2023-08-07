FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. - An overturned tanker carrying diesel fuel caused detours for people in Fayette County during their morning commute in the first day of school.
The truck overturned on Highway 59, Southeast of Interstate-40, just after 2 a.m.
The 18-wheeler's driver was sent to the hospital, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) said.
It shut down the road for more than 15 hours.
Crews worked to clean up the mess left behind.
First they cut the power and then siphoned more than 8300 gallons of fuel from the tanker to others.
Up to two thousand gallons may have leaked.
Crews also dug up soil contaminated with fuel. Once complete, the truck was hauled away.
The Fayette County Fire Chief, Richard Hartfield, said the driver was injured and taken to the hospital.
“Coming from Somerville to go to the interstate it is a major thoroughfare from Oakland, TN. Coming down 194 to get on this road. In the mornings it stays pretty not only from people coming to work, but for school,” said Hartfield.
As of Monday evening, the road is open.
