MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) is adopting the newest feature in the Next-Generation Collection System GO901 Smart Cards.
Using the smart card makes paying for rides effortless and faster, MATA says in a release.
Resembling a credit card, the GO901 Smart Card contains technology that enables riders to tap and ride on MATA’s vehicles.
GO901 Smart Cards can be secured and loaded on MATA ticket vending machines located at all transit centers.
Customers can load their GO901 Smart Cards at MATA ticket vending machines or on the GO901 app.
In addition to the MATA ticket vending machines and GO901 app, the customers can load them on MATA's web portal (from their computers or tablets, etc.) as well as at the MATA Transit Center Customer Service Counters.
Riders can still pay with cash and tickets temporarily, but are encouraged to secure a GO901 Smart Card, MATA says.
"This has been a longstanding goal for the future of MATA. GO901 Smart Cards are a sustainable and simpler way to connect people to places across the service area. We're excited to begin this journey," said Gary Rosenfeld, Chief Executive Officer of MATA.
For more information about the Smart Card, visit GO901SmartRider.com.
