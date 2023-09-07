MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Thousands of people are getting ready to gather for the annual Southern Heritage Classic at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.
Several events are held leading up to the big classic. One event aims at bringing people in Memphis together. A Taste of Memphis is an annual event hosted by the City of Memphis’ Housing and Community Department.
Joyce Cox, neighborhood engagement manager for HCD, told FOX13 the goal is to bring together people from different neighborhoods across the city and have a conversation. Cox told FOX13 the event is a space for different neighborhood leaders to collaborate and find solutions to problems they may be having.
“Our challenges are not just germane to Memphis, they’re not just germane to your neighborhood. Some neighborhood organizations and people have figured it out. Let’s talk about it,” said Cox.
It’s also a fun, family event. Cox told FOX13 there will be live entertainment, food trucks, a game truck for kids, and even booths with different organizations and small businesses that people can learn about and support.
“It’s simple. You want to build relationships one person at a time. One community at a time. One child at a time,” said Cox.
Ashley Cash, HCD Director, told FOX13 her team felt it was important to provide a space where important conversations can happen.
“We're all doing different things, doing innovative ideas and projects. It's really a place where we can come together, collaborate, and learn.” said Cash. “Hey, you're doing something cool that I will want to do in my neighborhood or I'm doing something really awesome. I want to share how we've redeveloped or revitalized this area.”
The event has been effective in creating change in certain neighborhoods. Cox told FOX13 of several neighborhoods that banded together for different projects.
“We’ve had neighborhoods like Rozelle-Anderson work with Frayser on projects. We’ve had Alcy Ball to work with Orange Mound and the beltline. We’ve had beautification projects,” said Cox.
Cash told FOX13 she realized that change has to start somewhere.
“Change starts with the conversation. It starts from within, and nobody can change anything by themselves,” said Cash. “We all need multiple groups, multiple communities to come together and really helps us support the city that we want to see.”
For more information call 901-636-6980 or online at memphishcd.org/atom.
