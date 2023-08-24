JACKSON, Miss. - Mississippi will hold a tax-free weekend where taxes are not to be paid on specific products including guns and ammunition.
It will start on August 25 and end on August 27 at midnight.
Some products that are listed to be free from taxes during the weekend are:
- Firearms
- Ammunition
- Archery cases
- Archery equipment
- Armguards
- Arrows
- Shotgun shells
A full list of what is included in Mississippi's tax-free weekend can be found here.
The state of Mississippi refers to the tax-free weekend as the Mississippi Second Amendment Weekend, which is a holiday in the state.
The tax free weekend does not apply to sales of any other items not defined as firearms, ammunition, and hunting supplies.
