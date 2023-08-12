MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The man who died in police custody Friday afternoon was identified by family members and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

19 year-old Courtney Ross was identified as the man who was reportedly the person going through boxes of rodent bait, cars, and residents mailboxes before officers spotted him and took him into custody, according to family members and TBI.

According to the Memphis Police Department, officers said they caught him at Madison and Auburndale after a foot chase, and that is when he resisted before being handcuffed and being put in a squad car.

Memphis Police officers reported that the man said he was having trouble breathing and that is when an ambulance was called.

According to police, the man was in critical condition when he was taken to Methodist University, where he was pronounced dead about 1:20 p.m. Friday.

TBI said that at this time the investigation is active and ongoing.