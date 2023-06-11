MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. - The TBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in McNairy County.
According to the Selmer Police Department, just before midnight an officer conducted a traffic stop for a speeding vehicle along Highway 64.
After pulling over, a passenger in the speeding vehicle got out and ran on foot.
According to reports from the scene, the man fired shots at a Selmer officer, injuring the officer.
A McNairy County deputy returned fire, striking the man.
The suspect was later found hiding in a residential area near County Club Lane.
The suspect was taken to a hospital in Corinth, Mississippi, where he later died, according to a media release.
The police officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.
TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews.
This is still an ongoing investigation.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Ted Kaczynski, known as the ‘Unabomber,’ has died in federal prison
- Man dead in southeast Memphis shooting, police say
- Memphis-area company making solar eclipse viewing glasses
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives