MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Reports of murder, rape and kidnapping saw a significant drop across the state in the past year, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

On Monday, TBI released its 2022 "Crime in Tennessee" publication, which details the volume and nature of crime as reported by the state's law enforcement agencies.

The data is submitted to TBI through the Tennessee Incident-Based Reporting System (TIBRS).

According to TBI, among the report’s findings include:

  • Reported incidents of murder, rape and kidnapping all decreased, by double-digit percentages, from 2021 to 2022;
  • 119,215 Group A arrests were made in 2022, of which 7.98% were juveniles;
  • The number of reported DUI arrests decreased from 19,656 in 2021 to 17,794 in 2022;
  • The number of reported Identity Theft victims increased 25.55% from 2021 to 2022.

The full report is available here.

