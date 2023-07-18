MEMPHIS, Tenn. - TCAP scores released Tuesday show Memphis-Shelby County Schools students improved in reading and math, compared to last year but they were still well behind the state averages.
In English Language Arts, 22.1% of students scored proficient while 15.2% passed in math, data shows.
That's an increase from the end-of-the-pandemic when it was 14.2% and 6.8%, respectively. But the numbers are still behind the state averages of 38% in ELA and nearly 34% in math, data shows.
Also on Tuesday, dozens of students left Shelby Oaks Elementary School following a day of learning.
Many third grade students were required to attend the academy this summer.
This is because of the third-grade retention law states third-graders have to pass minimum standards in the language portion before advancing to the fourth grade.
Many parents were concerned their third grader may be held back but MSCS leaders assured them passing the TCAP was not the only way to be promoted.
Some parents opted to have their students retake the exam.
Others who scored approaching were allowed to appeal the state's decision.
The vast majority attended the summer learning academy and fourth grade tutoring throughout the school year.
Despite all the opportunities to progress, some students will be retained.
