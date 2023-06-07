MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Only 8% of third-graders from Memphis-Shelby County Schools who needed to retake the the English Language Arts (ELA) section of the state comprehensive assessment program, or TCAP, passed the exam.
The Tennessee Department of Education released the results in a news release Wednesday.
This comes after just 24% passed the first round of exams.
That means that barring any exemptions being handed out, just around 30% of MSCS third-graders will get to advance to the fourth grade.
Results from some other districts include 31% passing a retake in Arlington, 24% in Bartlett, 16% in Tipton County and 12% in Fayette County.
For the TCAP retake results, click below:
