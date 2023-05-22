MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Today, parents of third-grade students in Memphis-Shelby County Schools will receive communication indicating if their child demonstrated a proficiency-level score on the English Language Arts (ELA) section of the state comprehensive assessment program (TCAP).
Students who met proficient or met expectations will not be required to re-take the exam, recently administered.
For students who did not meet proficiency, they will retake the test this week, on Wednesday, May 24, and Thursday, May 25th.
Educators have long determined that the third grade is the crucial school year when students make the leap from learning to read to reading to learn.
It’s an academic hurdle that, if missed, can leave kids substantially behind in academics moving forward.
MSCS is holding a radio special on Wednesday, May 17, at 5 p.m. when it will share the school system's plans for students after results are reviewed.
The radio station is 88.5 FM.
