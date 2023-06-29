MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Tennessee students showed "strong gains" in all subjects and grade levels, according to official data released Thursday.
In a news release, the state's Department of Education (TDOE) said that students showed "increases in academic proficiency" in the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP), with the results from end-of-course exams from this past spring and fall in English Language Arts, math, science and social studies.
“Tennessee’s strategic education investments have resulted in encouraging gains for students across every subject and grade, including strong reading improvements,” Gov. Bill Lee said in a statment. “As we continue our work to prepare students for success in the classroom and beyond, Tennessee remains committed to supporting teachers and empowering families with multiple pathways to achievement so every student can thrive.”
The state's education department said that results are available in "a new interactive dashboard" on the State Report Card, labeled "2023 Assessment."
TDOE broke down the results as followed:
English Language Arts (ELA)
Statewide, 38.1% of students scored proficient on ELA assessments across all tested grades.
1.6 percentage point increase from last year’s proficiency rate of 36.5%
8.3 percentage point increase from 2020-21's proficiency rate of 29.8%
In grades 3-8, 36.6% of students scored proficient on ELA assessments.
1.5 percentage point increase from last year’s proficiency rate of 35.1%
8.2 percentage point increase from 2020-21's proficiency rate of 28.4%
In grades 9-10, 42.3% of students scored proficient on ELA assessments.
2.1 percentage point increase from last year’s proficiency rate of 40.2%
8.6 percentage point increase from 2020-21's proficiency rate of 33.7%
Math
Statewide, 34% of students scored proficient on math assessments across all tested grades.
3.2 percentage point increase from last year’s proficiency rate of 30.8%
8.1 percentage point increase from 2020-21's proficiency rate of 25.9%
In grades 3-8, 39% of students scored proficient on math assessments.
4.1 percentage point increase from last year’s proficiency rate of 34.9%
9.7 percentage point increase from 2020-21's proficiency rate of 29.3%
In grades 9-11, 22.9% of students scored proficient on math assessments.
1.6 percentage point increase from last year’s proficiency rate of 21.3%
10.1 percentage point increase from 2020-21's proficiency rate of 11.8%
Science
Statewide, 43.2% of students scored proficient on science assessments across all tested grades.
3.4 percentage point increase from last year’s proficiency rate of 39.8%
4.9 percentage point increase from 2020-21's proficiency rate of 38.3%
In grades 3-8, 43.1% of students scored proficient on science assessments
3.8 percentage point increase from last year’s proficiency rate of 39.3%
5.5 percentage point increase from 2020-21's proficiency rate of 37.6%
In grade 10, 42.9% of students scored proficient on science assessments
1.7 percentage point increase from last year’s proficiency rate of 41.2%
1.8 percentage point increase from 2020-21's proficiency rate of 41.1%
Social Studies
Statewide, 43.2% of students scored proficient on social studies assessments across all tested grades.
0.5 percentage point increase from last year’s proficiency rate of 42.7%
6.5 percentage point increase from 2020-21's proficiency rate of 36.7%
In grades 6-8, 43.9% scored proficient on social studies assessments.
0.4 percentage point increase from last year’s proficiency rate of 43.5%
5.6 percentage point increase from 2020-21's proficiency rate of 37.3%
In grade 11, 38.5% scored proficient on social studies assessments.
0.8 percentage point increase from last year’s proficiency rate of 37.7%
5.3 percentage point increase from 2020-21's proficiency rate of 33.2%
