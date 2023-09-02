FORT WORTH, Texas - A Texas Christian University (TCU) junior from Germantown was shot and killed Friday morning, school officials said.
According to TCU, 21-year-old Wes Smith died early Friday after a shooting in the West 7th entertain district.
Matthew Purdy was charged with murder in connection to the shooting and booked on a $500,000 bond, records show. He is also accused of assaulting a woman while running from police.
Before he was a finance major and part of Kappa Sigma at TCU, Smith graduated from St. George's Independent School in Germantown, where he played football, lacrosse and basketball and served as a student body president, officials said.
St. George's football coach Andrew Atkins called the death "such a senseless tragedy."
"He was the definition of a true competitor and a fantastic leader," Atkins said in a social media post.
The school advised the Texas Christian University community that there will be more information given and a formal announcement with ways to gather in support to honor Smith.
St. George's Independent School released the following statement after news of Smith's death:
"Wes Smith embodied the St. George’s ethos to pursue excellence, uphold honor and foster positive relationships that last a lifetime. Wes excelled at St. George’s and at TCU but what he will most be remembered for is how he loved others and left an imprint of joy on us all. You will never be forgotten Wes. Forever a Gryphon.
Today, and into the future, our community mourns the loss of Wes and attempts to process an exceptional life that impacted the world for good so greatly.
Timothy Gibson, Head of School shared his reflections on Wes in the letter below with the entire community.
For anyone grieving and needing help processing please message us and we’d love to connect you with our Chaplins and leadership team. Today has been a reminder of why our deeply rooted community matters so much.
We miss you Wes.
Thank you for loving us all so well."
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Germantown woman says cell phone store employee ordered food on her device
- Memphis woman charged with TennCare fraud and forgery, TBI says
- TCU student from Germantown shot and killed in Texas, officials say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives