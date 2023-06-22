MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The teen who allegedly got into a fight with Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant is now asking a court to find the Shelby County Sheriff's Office in contempt of court.
In a court filing, Davonte Pack said the office didn't properly investigate his claims that Morant pulled a gun on him after a fight during a pickup game.
No charges have ever been filed against Morant in that incident, and no action was taken against him by the Grizzlies or the NBA.
RELATED: Ja Morant countersues teen over fight, saying his career could have ended
Pack said in a court filing that deputies didn't try to speak with him or his mother until 13 days after he reported the incident and claims that only happened after Morant claimed pack tried to intimidate him.
In a court filing Monday, he's requested an emergency hearing to hold the Sheriff's Office in contempt.
FOX13 reached out to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.
As of Thursday night, we did not hear back.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Kidnapped man thrown from car during police chase, two teens and man arrested, MPD says
- Man dead after getting struck by two cars, police say
- TOSHA report shows the cause of FedEx worker's death
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives