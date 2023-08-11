MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 17-year-old restaurant employee beaten for just doing his job faced his alleged attackers in court Friday.
The defendants are all members of the same family and accused of responding with violence over not being given the table they wanted.
“They think everything is funny but it’s not. They were looking dead at me in court,” said Omarion Ford, the victim.
Ford described the scary moments in court Friday morning.
The 17-year-old Cheddar’s employee and his family faced his alleged attackers.
The four defendants accused of aggravated assault are Brittany, Carol, Darius and Kaitlin Brantley.
“I want justice and I feel like there’s nothing being done right now,” said Latisha Ford, the teen's mother.
The 17-year-old was a host at Cheddar's restaurant seating the family who came in with a party of 8 last month.
Ford said they were not happy with the long wait time and seating arrangements.
He claims four members of the family attacked him, beating him unconscious.
A concussion, a black eye and bruised lungs were among the injuries the teen host had to be treated for.
“It makes me feel angry," Latisha Ford said. "Very angry because they got their freedom and he’s suffering from it. He’s going back and forth to the doctor and seeking counseling."
FOX13 was at 201 Poplar for the court hearing Friday morning.
We asked the four defendants if they thought it was OK to beat up on a 17-year-old for doing his job.
We got no response.
As we told you before, we found this isn’t the first time Darius Brantley was in trouble.
Records show he pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in 2021 for an incident that happened two years earlier.
He was sentenced to three years in prison.
“I was just real nervous," Omarion Ford said. "I was shaking in court. They were just laughing like it’s funny but it’s really not.”
FOX13 also tried talking to the Brantley’s attorney about this investigation but he said he couldn’t comment.
This court hearing was reset and the next one is rescheduled for Sept. 11.