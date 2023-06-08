POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. - The teenage boy who drowned in Arkansas has been identified, according to Marion Arkansas Police Department (MAPD)
According to MAPD, he was the son of Corporal John Dexter.
The teenage boy, Aaron, drowned while trying to save another person's life according to MAPD.
His body was found near Poinsett County Road, according to the Poinsett County Sheriff's Office.
The teen possibly drowned near Rivervale could of happened on Wednesday, June 7, the sheriff's office said.
His body was recovered Thursday near Poinsett County Road 87 and Ditch 56 Road off Sate Highway, the sheriff's office said.
A GoFundMe page was started for the Dexter family to help cover funeral costs.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Donald Trump says he’s been indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents
- Woman indicted in Oak Court Mall shooting that killed father, injured his 9-month-old son, records show
- Teen boy drowns while trying to save another person's life, Arkansas police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives