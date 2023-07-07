MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A teen boy was injured during a shooting in North Memphis early Saturday morning, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.
MPD went to a shooting call and found a teen boy with a gunshot wound near Alma Street around 5:15 a.m.
He was sent to LeBonheur Hopsital in non-critical condition, police said.
The suspects drove off in a black car, police said.
