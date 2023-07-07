Police light

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A teen boy was injured during a shooting in North Memphis early Saturday morning, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.

MPD went to a shooting call and found a teen boy with a gunshot wound near Alma Street around 5:15 a.m.

He was sent to LeBonheur Hopsital in non-critical condition, police said.

The suspects drove off in a black car, police said.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        More News